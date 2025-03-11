Speaking to Decider, he joked "I don’t remember filming those scenes" and added: "I think it’s digital. I wasn’t there that day".

Speaking more generally about the use of nudity in the programme, he said of creator Mike White: "Look, he’s trying to right the balance of how many naked women I’ve seen growing up on every television show and film.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

'Nudity is the thing. He uses it sometimes for comedy, sometimes for sex, sometimes the manipulation. It’s a good TV moment."

He also said that nudity is "not something I’m keen on doing in my social life or in my professional life" but said "it’s Mike White and it’s a great moment in the show".

Read more:

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Isaacs joked to Collider that "it is now in my contract for every show I do," to include a full-frontal scene, adding: "It'll get easier, hopefully."

This latest incident recalled a viral scene from The White Lotus season 2, in which Theo James's character Cameron undressed in the presence of Aubrey Plaza's Harper.

In that case, a prosthetic penis was used to spare the actor having to bare all, and it does appear that the seem approach might have been used here – although fans have been hotly debating it on social media.

One fan wrote: "I’ve always had a weird crush on Jason Isaacs so I must know. WAS THAT A PROSTHETIC?"

And another added, "Can’t wait to see the Internet blow up and debate whether Jason Isaacs wore a prosthetic on The White Lotus."

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.