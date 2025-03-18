At the end of the night, things take a scandalous turn as a spin-the-bottle-style drinking game initiated by Chloe sees the two brothers share an intense and extended kiss.

The scene follows earlier moments of awkward tension and closeness between the brothers, with Bernad now assuring viewers that the provocative plot is in service to a broader message – and there was no fear that it was going too far.

"That’s all [creator Mike White]," he told New York Post. "Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock. There's a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.

"As the season wraps up, you'll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story – and it culminates in a very satisfying way."

In the aftermath of the kiss, younger sibling Lochlan smiles confidently while his older brother Saxon is stunned into uncomfortable silence, with co-star Le Bon revealing that was an accurate reflection of how the actors approached the scene.

She told Vulture: "Obviously they're not brothers by blood [in real life], so that made it easier. [But] I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, 'It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.'

"But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, 'It's fine, it's just a kiss, calm down!'"

The actor was also pressed on why her character seemed to take such delight in seeing the brothers kiss, which was a moment that left Chloe in hysterics on the couch of her luxury yacht.

Le Bon theorised: "I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex and chaos. This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it."

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW. New episodes weekly.

