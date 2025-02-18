Among the new faces this season are an age-gap couple (comprised of Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood), the Ratliff family (which includes Jason Isaacs and Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger), and a trio of longtime friends (led by Echoes' Michelle Monaghan).

We also meet a chic guest at the hotel in episode 1 called Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), who ends up bonding with Wood’s Chelsea over the things they have in common – their penchant for rude and older men.

Chloe then decides to point out her boyfriend and directs Chelsea's gaze to a man sat near them, saying: "The bald guy. The one with the orange shirt."

Of course, at this point, fans are no doubt expecting to see another newcomer to the cast but, as the camera pans to the man, we're presented with the face of an unexpected returning character!

Wondering who Le Bon is, where you've seen the actress before and what you need to know about the character? Read on for all the information we have so far. Last warning: spoilers for season 3 episode 1 follow.

Who is Charlotte Le Bon?

Charlotte Le Bon stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Charlotte Le Bon is a French-Canadian actress and director.

She plays Chloe in The White Lotus season 3, the new girlfriend of Greg (Jon Gries). Yes, the same Greg that seduced Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid before plotting her demise last season.

What else has Charlotte Le Bon been in?

Charlotte Le Bon. Julien M. Hekimian / Stringer/ Getty Images.

After initially working as a model, Le Bon was cast in the French show Le Grand Journal.

In 2012, the actor made her film debut in Asterix and Obelix: God Save Britannia.

She made her English-language debut in 2014’s The Hundred Foot Journey, while her feature directorial debut came in 2022 with Falcon Lake.

Other acting credits include the Hulu thriller Fresh, and she also plays Joy in the French dub of Pixar’s Inside Out films.

How old is Charlotte Le Bon?

The star is 38 years old.

What do we know about Charlotte Le Bon's character in The White Lotus season 3?

Chloe's appearance in season 3 episode 1 raises more questions than answers.

During her chat with Chelsea, Chloe claims to have been living with Greg in a house close to the resort for a year. She calls him "grumpy" and reveals he often sends her away after they clash.

Her introduction raises a host of new questions, including how much she knows about Greg’s past with Tanya...

Speaking about Chelsea and Chloe’s connection, The White Lotus cast member Aimee Lou Wood labelled it as "friendship love".

"Well, I think they are very moon and sun energy," Wood told DECIDER. "They’re the same, but in many ways they are parallel versions of each other."

She continued: "They’re in such similar situations, but Chloe’s chosen strategy and thought, and Chelsea is just all feeling. They’re the same, but they’re just so different. They’re like two halves of the same person."

Is Charlotte Le Bon on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @lebonlebon, where she currently has over 300,000 followers.

Is Charlotte Le Bon on Twitter?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @lebonlebon. She currently has over 90,000 followers.

The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

