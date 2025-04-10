However, when an overnight stay at a Buddhist monastery exposes how acclimated she is to her luxurious home comforts, it serves as the catalyst for a major decision – she decides to lose her virginity on the final day of the holiday.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Hook explained: "Piper is someone who, when she puts her mind to something… [she's] so hardcore about it. Like, 'This is what I'm gonna do.'

"And when it kind of fell apart [at the monastery], she's like, 'Okay, now I have to latch on to something else. I have to find who I am through a different outlet.'"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Unfolding across approximately seven scenes, this last-minute subplot begins with Piper banishing Lachlan from her room, revealing that she'll need her privacy for the night ahead.

(Alas, that leaves her younger brother with nowhere to sleep after Saxon tells him to "get the f**k out" of their shared room, reflecting the trust shattered from their controversial intimacy earlier in the season).

Hook recalls Piper's conclusion being that "Saxon is right about this one thing… it's weird that I haven't done it yet and I need to just go do it; I need to stop running away from my body".

She continued: "At the dinner scene, when Tim is ordering piña coladas, there's a moment where Piper is sussing out people at the restaurant, [figuring out] who she's going to have sex with. And then she's like, 'Oh, this is useless. Nobody is good here'.

"She goes to the bathroom, runs into Zion… and she's like, 'Wait, he was kind of cute… That's gonna be my man.'"

Nicholas Duvernay stars in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

The White Lotus showrunner Mike White previously stated that the encounter between Piper and Zion would have occurred shortly after Tim's near fatal poisoning of his family, with the scene being removed due to a jarring clash in tone.

Hook describes: "[Later on] she finds him sitting at the bar and she’s like, 'I thought I might find you here.' He doesn’t even remember this girl. Then she sits down next to him, she takes his drink like a party girl. Piper's gone wild!

"And then, next thing you know, they're in her bedroom, and it's really cute. And then the next morning, he just leaves and he’s like 'I'd love to see you in Hawaii'. And she's like, ‘No, that's okay. This was great. Thank you. You're excused now.'"

The actor emphasises that the plot is "a really fun exchange" that leaves Piper feeling "enlightened", but she remains "happy" with the season 3 ending despite those noteworthy omitted scenes.

The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.