Until then, where is the 90s original available to watch in the UK?

Where to watch Twin Peaks on TV and online in the UK

If you're a Sky customer

Because Sky has the rights to the new series, it's obvious that the first two seasons will also be available on Sky on Demand.

You can watch via Sky Box Sets using your TV box set, or online via the Sky Go app or the Sky website.

If you're not a Sky customer

Season one and two available to stream via NOW TV. Pay £6.99 per month for the entertainment package, and get access to all 30 episodes from the original series.

Alternatively, if you'd rather buy the whole series and watch at your leisure, Amazon Instant Video and iTunes have all Twin Peaks episodes available to buy. On both services, season one costs £17.99 and season two £24.99.