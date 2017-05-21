It means a late night (or early start) for UK fans of the cult US drama, which returns for a third season over 25 years after the last episode aired. The first episode will be available on Sky's On Demand service immediately after the 2am airing.

The series will begin with a two-hour premiere episode, with season three running to 18 hours in total. The series is written and produced by original creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, with the action set 25 years after the events of season two.

Original star Kyle MacLachlan is one of a number of returning cast members, along with an impressively extensive cast of new characters.

"Revisiting this territory, there's a freshness to it, a lightness to it," says Maclachlan in the featurette above.

Sky has an exclusive deal with US broadcaster Showtime, which means as well as Twin Peaks, the UK broadcaster has the rights to series including Ray Donovan, Billions and The Affair, as well as archive shows like Dexter and Nurse Jackie.