The deal also includes all Showtime's current series and catalogue, meaning Sky will continue to be the UK home of shows like Ray Donovan and The Affair, as well as archive shows like Dexter and Nurse Jackie.

New Wall Street drama Billions starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti will also air on Sky, which set a new viewing figures record for Showtime when it premiered this week.

"We are enormously proud that Sky will be the exclusive home to new Showtime programmes for many years to come, building on a relationship that has grown over time including producing three successful seasons of Penny Dreadful together," said Sky's managing director for content Gary Davey.

More like this

Advertisement

"The agreement means our customers can enjoy an incredible slate of upcoming new dramas like Billions, Twin Peaks and also explore hundreds of hours of amazing series such as Dexter, Californication, The Affair and House of Lies on demand from the back catalogue of one of the world's most exciting pay TV networks."