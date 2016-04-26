Every single person on the planet is appearing in the Twin Peaks reboot
Michael Cera, Monica Bellucci and dozens of others confirmed for the Black Lodge
As every David Lynch fan knows, Twin Peaks is a small town of just 51,201. Originally it was going to be 5,120, but producers increased the number to make it more believable. Well, we hope there's a lot of room at the Great Northern Hotel, because even more guests are coming to stay.
Showtime have released an incredible list of 217 cast members for the upcoming sequel series, expected in 2017. (What could it mean? What could it mean?)
Many are returning names (David Duchovny, Kyle MacLachlan) and a few have either been rumoured or confirmed, but there are some real surprises on the list. Among the names we've spotted are Michael Cera, Monica Bellucci, Tim Roth and Trent Reznor.
The full round-up is below. Who can you spot? And how many of them will be possessed by demons/dance in zoot suits?
Twin Peaks will air next year on Showtime in the US and Sky in the UK