What is series 3 about?

The plot centres on Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays), a police sergeant who's soon caught up in the activities of anti-corruption force AC-12.

Who's in the cast of series 3?

More like this

Check out our full meet the cast - including Daniel Mays, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure - here.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Where can I watch the first two series?

Both series 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.

What about Series 4?

Series 4 can also be found on Amazon Video or bought as a DVD.

What's the future for Line for Duty?

Advertisement

When the cast aren't busy having a good time, they will be filming series 5 – but sadly it won't hit our screens until spring 2019 at the earliest...