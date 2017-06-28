Where can I watch Line of Duty series 3?

Advertisement

The third series, which originally aired back in March and April 2016, can be streamed on Amazon Video , or you can also own it as a DVD. Unfortunately you can no longer download the show from BBC Store – the closing service no longer allows new purchases.

What is series 3 about?

The plot centres on Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays), a police sergeant who's soon caught up in the activities of anti-corruption force AC-12.

Who's in the cast of series 3?

More like this

Check out our full meet the cast - including Daniel Mays, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure - here.

Where can I watch the first two series?

Both series 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.

What about Series 4?

Series 4 can also be found on Amazon Video or bought as a DVD.

What's the future for Line for Duty?

Advertisement

When the cast aren't busy having a good time, they will be filming series 5 – but sadly it won't hit our screens until spring 2019 at the earliest...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement