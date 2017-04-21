The new series begins on Sunday 23rd April at 8pm on ITV.

ITV haven’t yet confirmed the exact airdate, but the first episode of the upcoming second series will be screened at the Radio Times Festival on Saturday 8th April, giving fans a sneak peek of what's happening on the island.

There will also be an on-stage panel of cast and creators, including the stars Keeley Hawes and Josh O'Connor, screenwriter Simon Nye, and executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris.

Interested? Of course you are: you can find out more about the event here.

Who’s in the cast?

Keeley Hawes, who stole the first series with her portrayal of Louisa Durrell, will be back for series two alongside Josh O'Connor. You can find out more about the cast and characters for series one of the show here.

Where is the The Durrells filmed?

On location in the the tranquil north-eastern corner of Corfu. Follow in the footsteps of The Durrells with our handy guide.