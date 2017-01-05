Who is in the cast?

Kris Marshall will reprise his role as Humphrey Goodman alongside actors Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers, Josephine Jobert who plays DS Florence Cassell and Tobi Bakare as Officer JP Hooper. Not Going Out star Sally Bretton will also return to the show as love interest Martha Lloyd.

Who are the guest stars in series six?

The show is famed for its guest stars and this series promises to be no different. Already announced by the BBC are the following actors:

Ardal O’Hanlon (Father Ted, After Hours), Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Natasha Little (Thirteen), Adrian Rawlins (Dickensian), Monica Dolan (W1A), Ramon Tikaram (Happy Valley), Emily Taaffee (War And Peace), Gary Beadle (Eastenders), Fiona Allen (Waterloo Road), Kerry Fox (Glue), Kemi-Bo Jacobs (Thirteen) and Mark Powley (Birds Of A Feather).

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe, which plays the part of the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

However, series six will be the first time the some of the show will be filmed in London as a two-part special unfolds in the British capital.

Do you have any plot information or spoilers?

Executive producer of Death In Paradise, Tim Key, says: “We are very excited to be bringing Death In Paradise to London for the very first time. Humphrey has always been a fish out of water in Saint Marie, adjusting to the island’s ways and customs, but for the scenes set in London, the roles are reversed as he is back in his hometown, giving an opportunity to explore the characters that viewers know and love against a new backdrop.”

How can I stream Death in Paradise?

The first four series of Death in Paradise are available to watch on demand on Netflix right now.

Death in Paradise series six will be available on BBC iPlayer whilst the show is broadcasting on television.