Death in Paradise to return for sixth sun-soaked season in 2017
DI Humphrey Goodman and the Honore police will be back to solve new mysterious murders next winter
If the only thing that gets you through the winter is your weekly trip to the sunny island of Saint Marie, you're in luck. Caribbean-set crime drama Death in Paradise will return for a sixth season next year, after pulling in impressive ratings of over 6 million throughout its fifth run, which concludes this week.
The new series will see the return of DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall, as well as his Honore police team and "an impressive line-up of guest stars."
"I’m delighted that the fifth series of Death In Paradise has proved so popular. We’ve got more ambitious plans for series six, with a whole host of intriguing puzzles as well as the joy of working with our amazing cast and guest stars. We can’t wait to get back to Guadeloupe and start shooting," says executive producer Tim Key.
Series six will consist of eight hour-long episodes, produced by Sue Howells and executive produced by Key and Tony Jordan for Red Planet Pictures, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC1.
Death in Paradise series five concludes on Thursday at 9:00pm on BBC1