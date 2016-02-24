"I’m delighted that the fifth series of Death In Paradise has proved so popular. We’ve got more ambitious plans for series six, with a whole host of intriguing puzzles as well as the joy of working with our amazing cast and guest stars. We can’t wait to get back to Guadeloupe and start shooting," says executive producer Tim Key.

Series six will consist of eight hour-long episodes, produced by Sue Howells and executive produced by Key and Tony Jordan for Red Planet Pictures, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC1.

Death in Paradise series five concludes on Thursday at 9:00pm on BBC1