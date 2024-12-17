Speaking about this plotline, executive producer Will Nicholson said: "Vera’s relationship with her father Hector was quite complex and has shaped her. She had to grow up fast when her mother died.

"But through those tough times - both for Vera and her father - she loved her father. But his life was not the life that she wanted to lead. We do learn more about her childhood. I think it’s a full circle for Vera."

Brenda Blethyn in Vera. Silverprint Pictures for ITV

The official synopsis for The Dark Wives says: "DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is called to the foot of 'The Dark Wives', three mythical monoliths Vera remembers from her childhood.

"A bright young student has been violently killed, and as if this wasn’t enough, there’s a missing teen to contend with.

"As the investigation unfolds, Vera pushes her team to piece together what has happened to both youngsters... but why is she cracking the whip more than usual?

"As Vera challenges the team, a web of intrigue begins to unravel as we learn about fractured relationships, secret projects, corruption, lies and betrayal.

"Another body. Another avenue of investigation leads Vera to an exciting and dangerous conclusion. Vera is thrust once more into the path of danger and once again shows us why she’s the best.

"However, there’s no getting away from the fact that a life-affecting change is coming Vera’s way."

While the first instalment of the new season, Inside, will air at 8pm on Wednesday 1st January, The Dark Wives will air at 8pm on Thursday 2nd January, bringing the series to a close.

Blethyn will be joined in this final season by other returning cast members including David Leon, Jon Morrison, Rhiannon Clements and Riley Jones.

Vera season 14 will arrive on Wednesday 1st January at 8pm on ITV1. Previous episodes are available to watch on ITVX.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

