Unforgotten series two plot details and new cast members revealed
Chris Lang's ITV series will be back with a new historic murder case – and Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar is joining the show
The second series of ITV thriller Unforgotten will star Catastrophe's Mark Bonnar, Coronation Street's Charlie Condou and Doctor Who's Peter Egan alongside original duo Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.
Writer Chris Lang's new six-episode plot line will explore the fallout from another historic murder case – this time a man named David Walker who disappeared in 1990 and left behind a wife, who has since remarried, and a 30-something son.
Also joining the cast are Rosie Cavaliero (Prey), Lorraine Ashbourne (New Tricks), Badria Timimi (EastEnders), Nigel Lindsay (You, Me and the Apocalypse) and Wendy Craig (Death in Paradise).
There's no word yet on just who they will be playing but the second series will introduce us to new characters including Brighton-based lawyer Colin Osbourne, paediatric nurse Marion Kelly, school teacher Sara Hamoud and DI Tessa Nixon – the victim's wife and a respected police officer just months away from retirement.
According to ITV, the main theme of this series will be society's relationship with evil. "When exactly does a good person start becoming defined by society as a bad person, and at what point in their life does a damaged child stop being exempted for their crimes allowing us to simply label them evil."