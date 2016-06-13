Also joining the cast are Rosie Cavaliero (Prey), Lorraine Ashbourne (New Tricks), Badria Timimi (EastEnders), Nigel Lindsay (You, Me and the Apocalypse) and Wendy Craig (Death in Paradise).

There's no word yet on just who they will be playing but the second series will introduce us to new characters including Brighton-based lawyer Colin Osbourne, paediatric nurse Marion Kelly, school teacher Sara Hamoud and DI Tessa Nixon – the victim's wife and a respected police officer just months away from retirement.

According to ITV, the main theme of this series will be society's relationship with evil. "When exactly does a good person start becoming defined by society as a bad person, and at what point in their life does a damaged child stop being exempted for their crimes allowing us to simply label them evil."