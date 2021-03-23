Exclusive – Sunny rushes to hospital after Cassie’s crash in Unforgotten finale preview

Following a tense series, Unforgotten will conclude on Monday night, with what will undoubtedly be an epic finale.

The popular crime drama starring Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan left fans in suspense at the end of Unforgotten episode five, with a shocking cliffhanger.

The final moments saw “knackered” Cassie get hit by a car while she was looking at her phone as she drove home. It’s yet to be revealed whether the incident was an accident, or if something more sinister was at play. Judging by the reactions of the Unforgotten season four suspects in the exclusive preview below, we’re betting on the latter.

Take a look for yourself:

A visibly upset Sunny rushes to the hospital before calling Cassie’s son Adam (Jassa Ahluwalia in the Unforgotten cast) to break the terrible news.

Cassie was leaving the police mortuary when the incident took place. She had been checking her phone for missed calls from her dad, whose early on-set dementia has brought Cassie a great deal of emotional turmoil this season.

The determined DCI had been putting in the hours for the case, despite her initial reservations and her attempt to leave the police force at the beginning of the season.

The fact that Cassie and Sunny had been getting close to finally revealing who killed Matthew Walsh – and determined he had been murdered with a fountain pen – doesn’t bode well for the suspects.

Ram seems visibly upset when he returns home to his wife, but that could just be due to the investigation closing in on him. The preview also features Fiona, who isn’t doing too well either, following her joint interview with Liz in episode five.

Fans will have to wait until next week to see whether Cassie will survive, and to finally find out who is really responsible for Walsh’s murder. We’re counting down the days…

Unforgotten season four concludes next Monday on ITV at 9pm. To find out what else is on in the mean time, visit our TV Guide or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.