Ofcom is assessing the complaints and will then decide whether to investigate. Channel 4 itself has received 250 comments from viewers, although it's not revealed how many of these are complaints.

Ahead of the show’s broadcast, Channel 4’s head of documentaries Nick Mirsky said: “UKIP is the big political story of the day and it is the thing that makes this election an historical election and it is Channel 4’s role to explore that.”

He added that while it’s a drama, “it feels plausible”. “We have taken a lot of care. A lot of research has gone into this,” he continued.

Party leader Nigel Farage took to Twitter last night to disagree however, writing:

Viewers also aired their views on Twitter, with some confused as to how the show ever came to be.

Others suggested the show was “propaganda” for the party.

Some weren’t entirely sure if the programme was meant to be taken seriously.

While more urged unhappy viewers to register their complaints.