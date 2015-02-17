Ukip: The First 100 Days provokes over 700 Ofcom complaints
Docudrama imagining the aftermath of a Ukip general election win also proved unpopular with tweeters - including Nigel Farage
Ofcom has received 731 complaints about Channel 4’s docudrama Ukip: The First 100 Days overnight.
The programme, which was watched by just over a million viewers last night, imagined what would happen if Ukip won the general election in May and Nigel Farage presided in Number 10, using scripted drama and real news footage from the past year.
Ofcom is assessing the complaints and will then decide whether to investigate. Channel 4 itself has received 250 comments from viewers, although it's not revealed how many of these are complaints.
Ahead of the show’s broadcast, Channel 4’s head of documentaries Nick Mirsky said: “UKIP is the big political story of the day and it is the thing that makes this election an historical election and it is Channel 4’s role to explore that.”
He added that while it’s a drama, “it feels plausible”. “We have taken a lot of care. A lot of research has gone into this,” he continued.
Party leader Nigel Farage took to Twitter last night to disagree however, writing:
Viewers also aired their views on Twitter, with some confused as to how the show ever came to be.
Others suggested the show was “propaganda” for the party.
Some weren’t entirely sure if the programme was meant to be taken seriously.
While more urged unhappy viewers to register their complaints.