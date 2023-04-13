They join returning stars Jamie Dornan and Danielle MacDonald in the cast, while a host of other new faces including Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), Francis Magee (Justice League), Mark McKenna (Sing Street) and Nessa Matthews (Neon) will also feature in the upcoming season.

Industry star Conor MacNeill and Outlander's Diarmaid Murtagh have been confirmed as new cast members for season 2 of The Tourist , which began filming in Dublin this week.

The new run will see follow Dornan and MacDonald’s characters Elliot and Helen after they travel to Ireland together following their adventure in the Australian Outback in season 1, as Elliot attempts to rediscover his roots following his memory loss.

The synopsis for the season reads: "They’re dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and are confronted by friends and foes both old and new, including Niamh Cassidy (Fouéré) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Murtagh), Orla (Matthews), Fergal (McKenna), and Frank (Magee)."

It continues: "Detective Ruairi Slater (MacNeill) becomes embroiled in the crossfire between the McDonnells and the Cassidys as the secrets of the family rivalry unravel."

Writers Harry and Jack Williams explained that they were "so excited" to take Elliot and Helen to Ireland, and teased that they will "meet a host of dark and offbeat new characters".

Meanwhile, executive producers Sarah Hammond and Daniel Walker said: "Harry & Jack create worlds and characters like no one else – and this series of the Tourist is no different. We're delighted to have drawn such a talented cast and crew to deliver on this fresh and exciting second series."

And the BBC's director of drama Lindsay Salt added: "I could not be happier to welcome the phenomenon that is The Tourist back to BBC One and iPlayer. With an ingenious new adventure from the dazzling minds of Harry and Jack Williams, things are about to get even wilder for Elliot and Helen."

The first season launched with 11.4 million viewers in the UK in January 2022 and became the BBC's most-watched programme of the year, so hopes will be high that the second run can prove just as successful with fans.

