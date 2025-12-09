Channel 4 has unveiled first look photos from Russell T Davies next big drama Tip Toe, which follows the escalating feud between two longtime neighbours living in Manchester.

Alan Cumming (The Traitors US) and David Morrissey lead the cast as Leo and Clive, who have spent more than a decade just a door away from one another with no major issues to report.

"But just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense," teases Channel 4's official synopsis. "Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies."

It proceeds to describe Davies' "eagerly awaited" return to the broadcaster as a "tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe".

Three new images introduce the two lead characters, with Leo (above) seen on Manchester's famous Canal Street, decorated with pride flags and string lights, while Clive (below) appears unimpressed while emerging from his work van.

Clive (David Morrissey) in Tip Toe Channel 4 / Ben Blackall

The Tip Toe cast also includes Pooky Quesnel (Moonflower Murders) as Clive's wife Marie, while Jackson Connor (Masters of the Air) and Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You) play their sons, George and Saul.

Elizabeth Berrington (Frauds) also stars as Leo's best friend Stephanie, while Iz Hesketh (Renegade Nell), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Wednesday), Paul Rhys (Saltburn), Charlie Condou (Doctor Who), Denise Welch (Waterloo Road) and theatre actor Shakeel Kimotho complete the ensemble.

Leo (Alan Cumming) and Clive (David Morrissey) in Tip Toe Channel 4 / Ben Blackall

Tip Toe is the latest chapter in Davies' long history of collaboration with Channel 4, which includes LGBTQ+ dramas Queer As Folk, Cucumber and It's a Sin.

It also marks a reunion for Davies and Cumming, who recently appeared in the 15th season of Doctor Who, where he voiced animated villain Mr Ring-a-Ding in 1950s-set episode Lux.

At the time of the show's announcement, Davies said in a statement: "It's my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street. This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on."

Tip Toe is coming soon to Channel 4.

