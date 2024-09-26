Well, last night's much-anticipated finale finally brought answers to some of the burning questions that have been piling up throughout the series. But it seems the episode didn't go down a treat with all viewers, as fans criticised exactly how things wrapped up.

In the sixth episode, we not only found out what really happened to Annabelle, but also uncovered secrets about the brothers Frankie, Charlie and Sean. The very final moments of the episode also brought a surprise ending, which left some viewers baffled.

One viewer took to X and wrote: "Can somebody please explain what the hell that ending was all about??? I'm totally confused."

Another fan wrote: "Really enjoyed #TheWives but the end was dreadful. Very much 'making up a play with your cousins at your Nan's but now it's time to go so just do something daft to end it'. Not happy."

Frankie (Ben Willbond), Sean (Jonathan Forbes) and Charlie (Jamie Bamber) in The Wives. Mark Cassar / Gaumont Ltd / Channel 5 Television

There were also too many loose ends for some viewers, with one saying: "Anyone else disappointed? Why can no series ever just have the full finished story by the end of the series anymore?"

Another posted: "Who was in the black van? When / how did they get the chips back? Why did he want her dead? And why oh why can't a series actually end?" However, they added their praise for the drama as whole, writing: "Good though, enjoyed it."

Similarly, one fan said that although it was a "bit of a weird ending", they were keen to know whether there would be a season 2, while another wrote: "I reckon [we're] getting a 2nd series! Too many unanswered questions #TheWives, hope so, I've loved it, didn't expect to, but was great!!"

And while the ending proved controversial, there was praise for the Channel 5 series overall. One user wrote: "#TheWives was ever so good... hope these another series?" and a second said: "Wow what a brilliant series this has been... [Bravo] to the cast they were fantastic."

Well, it wouldn't be a talked-about show without a little bit of a divisive ending now, would it? While there's been no news of a confirmed season 2, the reactions after this week's finale suggest that the appetite for more is still there.

The dark ending of the series was previously teased by series star Tamzin Outhwaite who admitted that she was "caught off guard" by the final episodes. She said: "I really did think it was a relationship drama and it wasn't so much of a thriller. And I suppose as we started reading through episodes, you realise that actually, oh my gosh, this goes quite dark.

"And it is a thriller, but it's also a relationship drama. And it's comical. And it's thrilling. And it's dark."

She added: "So all of these elements were really... I found them quite surprising, really. I thought it was going to be more Bad Sisters and less of a thriller."

The Wives is available in full on My5.

