The Tourist creators on season 2: “We are talking about how we could return”
Harry and Jack Williams, who created the six-part series, have said they would "love" to return to the show.
Published:
The Tourist creators Harry and Jack Williams have said they would “love” to make a second season of the BBC drama, revealing they are “talking about” how it could return.
Starring Jamie Dornan, The Tourist follows a British man who wakes up in the Australian Outback after a car accident with no memory of who he is.
The Williams brothers, who were at the helm of shows like Baptiste, Fleabag and The Missing, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about the future of the show.
“I would love to make this show again with these people,” Harry said. “I’m not entirely sure it’s possible. I love the tone, I love the world. It’s been our lives for three years and we’ve been very, very involved with it, more so than any other show.
“We’ve loved every minute. Normally you’re sick of it by this point having watched 900 cuts of one episode but I still love it and I’d love to do it again.”
Jack said: “We are talking about how we could return to this world, aren’t we?” with Harry adding: “Yeah, this world and this tone. I feel like we’re not done with that. In terms of the story, we’ll see how it goes if people like it.”
The six-part series features a star-studded cast, including the likes of Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Damon Herriman, who replaced Hugo Weaving a week before filming was due to begin.
Read more:
- The Tourist ending explained: Who was Jamie Dornan’s character?
- Is The Tourist based on a true story?
- Where was BBC One thriller The Tourist filmed?