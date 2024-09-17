The Split star transforms into Bergerac in first look at re-imagining
Damien Molony is stepping into the shoes of John Nettles in the upcoming reboot.
It was confirmed in July that Brassic and The Split star Damien Molony was set to lead the cast of a new re-imagining of Bergerac – and now fans have been given their first glimpse of the actor in character as the iconic sleuth.
A series of first-look images have been released by UKTV from the Jersey set of the reboot, with one still showing Molony's Jim Bergerac walking along an empty beach and another seeing him in conversation with Zoë Wanamaker (My Family), who stars as his mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford.
The six-part series will air in early 2025 on U&DRAMA, with the cast also including Philip Glenister (Life on Mars), Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve), Sasha Behar (Unforgotten), Timothy Renouf (A Very British Scandal) and Celine Arden (Us or Them) as Kara.
It has been written by Toby Whithouse (Being Human), alongside Brian Fillis (Trust), Catherine Tregenna (The One That Got Away) and Polly Buckle (A Discovery of Witches), and is based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart.
Monlony takes over the title role from original star John Nettles, who played the character for nine seasons between 1981 and 1991.
According to UKTV, the new version is a "modern re-imagining" that "will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist".
One area in which the series will differ from the original is that rather than going for a case of the week approach, there will be one murder mystery that runs across six episodes.
"Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death," the synopsis reads.
"His mother-in-law, Charlie, is concerned Jim isn’t putting his daughter Kim first and, when a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must fight through his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.
It continues: "With a troublesome convict resurfacing from his past, Bergerac is required to call on his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to navigate the intricate family dynamics, and watchful eyes of the police force, in order to solve the case."
Speaking when his casting was announced, Molony said he was "incredibly excited" to be taking on such a beloved role.
"John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character," he said. "I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey."
Bergerac will air on free-to-air channel U&DRAMA and free streaming service U in 2025.
