The Split fans truly split on if Hannah and Christie should reunite
Fans of the BBC One legal drama are torn over which romantic interest Hannah should choose as The Split comes to an end.
Those who've been watching the most recent season of The Split will know that the last few episodes have focused on long-time couple Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan (Stephen Mangan), who are in the final stages of divorcing but are both having doubts.
While fans of the show were initially convinced that the pair should get back together, it seems as though many have done a complete U-turn since episode 1, with RadioTimes.com readers truly split on whether Hannah should reunite with Nathan or be with her ex-lover Christie (Barry Atsma).
Voting in our exclusive poll, 52 per cent of viewers said that Hannah should forget about Nathan and be with Christie, who returned to London in the last few episodes and made his romantic feelings known to Hannah.
Meanwhile, 48 per cent of fans voted against Hannah doing this, with many hoping that she'll still end up with Nathan despite the fact that he's now with pregnant child psychologist Kate (Lara Pulver).
The ongoing series, which is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer, is unfortunately set to be the BBC drama's last, with creator Abi Morgan teasing that it will end with wedding bells.
"We're building towards a marriage," she told RadioTimes.com. "Whose marriage could it be? It could be anybody's, so I'm excited about that."
The Split's third and final season is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.
