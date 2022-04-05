The Split fans think Hannah and Nathan should get back together
The legal drama returned to BBC One last night, with Hannah and Nathan on the verge of divorce. **Spoilers for season 3, episode 1**
BBC One's The Split returned last night (4th April), with fans of the divorce drama diving back into the complicated life of Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) – a successful family lawyer with a marriage in jeopardy.
While the main talking point from the season 3 premiere was the tragic shock twist at the end of the episode, fans of the show have turned their attention to the soon-to-be-divorced Hannah and Nathan (Stephen Mangan), with over two-thirds of RadioTimes.com readers wanting the couple to get back together.
According to out exclusive poll, around 72 per cent of voters are hoping Hannah and Nathan decide to reunite, while just 28 per cent think they're better off separated.
The first episode begins with Hannah and her barrister husband Nathan yet to sign their divorce papers and while they initially appear to be handling their separation extremely well, it's not until Nathan's new girlfriend Kate (Lara Pulver) arrives on the scene that Hannah realises she'd like to give their relationship another shot.
While it's clear Nathan also still loves his soon-to-be-ex-wife, one of the big revelations to come out of episode 1 was that Kate is pregnant with Nathan's baby – a bombshell he is yet to drop on Hannah.
With season 3 set to be The Split's final outing, we're sure to find out whether the long-time couple end up together by the show's conclusion – here's to hoping they can figure things out!
