The Split fans think Hannah and Nathan should get back together

While the main talking point from the season 3 premiere was the tragic shock twist at the end of the episode , fans of the show have turned their attention to the soon-to-be-divorced Hannah and Nathan (Stephen Mangan), with over two-thirds of RadioTimes.com readers wanting the couple to get back together.

BBC One's The Split returned last night (4th April), with fans of the divorce drama diving back into the complicated life of Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) – a successful family lawyer with a marriage in jeopardy.

According to out exclusive poll, around 72 per cent of voters are hoping Hannah and Nathan decide to reunite, while just 28 per cent think they're better off separated.

The first episode begins with Hannah and her barrister husband Nathan yet to sign their divorce papers and while they initially appear to be handling their separation extremely well, it's not until Nathan's new girlfriend Kate (Lara Pulver) arrives on the scene that Hannah realises she'd like to give their relationship another shot.

While it's clear Nathan also still loves his soon-to-be-ex-wife, one of the big revelations to come out of episode 1 was that Kate is pregnant with Nathan's baby – a bombshell he is yet to drop on Hannah.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With season 3 set to be The Split's final outing, we're sure to find out whether the long-time couple end up together by the show's conclusion – here's to hoping they can figure things out!

Read more: The Split writer talks potential spin-off: 'There'll be news very soon'

Advertisement

The Split continues on BBC One next Monday at 9pm, with seasons 1, 2 and 3 available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.