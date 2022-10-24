To tell this new story the season needed a new cast - or at least, a mostly new cast. Rakie Ayola is back for season 2, playing a brand-new character after she previously took on the role of DS Holland in season 1.

After a hit first season last year Pete McTighe's BBC One drama The Pact is back, with a second season that still hinges on the central conceit of a secret, but which otherwise tells an entirely new story.

Here she plays Christine, a woman whose life is upended when a man who looks very much like her deceased son comes into her life, claiming to have a shocking connection with her family.

Buy who else stars in the series and what have they been in before? Read on for everything you need to know about the central cast of The Pact season 2.

Rakie Ayola plays Christine Rees

Rakie Ayola in The Pact season 2 BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Who is Christine Rees? Christine is a social worker who, along with her adult children, is grieving the death of her son Liam. Then a stranger comes into her life who looks just like Liam, and who claims to have a shocking connection to the family.

What else has Rakie Ayola been in? Ayola won a BAFTA for her performance in BBC One's TV movie Anthony, while she is also known for playing Prime Minister Opal Folami in Noughts and Crosses, Olivia Lennox in Shetland and Hermione Granger in the West End play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She has also appeared in episodes of Doctor Who and Black Mirror.

Jordan Wilks plays Connor

Jordan Wilks in The Pact season 2 BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Who is Connor? Connor is a stranger who comes into Christine and her family's lives, and who looks just like Christine's son Liam.

What else has Jordan Wilks been in? Wilks has previously appeared in an episode of Flatmates and in an episode of the series Make Me Famous.

Mali Ann Rees plays Megan Rees

Mali Ann Rees in The Pact season 2 BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Who is Megan Rees? Megan is Christine's daughter who is getting married to her boyfriend, Gethin. She's particularly close with her brother Jamie.

What else has Mali Ann Rees been in? Rees has previously appeared in series such as Hidden, Tourist Trap and Keeping Faith.

Lloyd Everitt plays Will Rees

Lloyd Everitt in The Pact season 2 BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Who is Will Rees? Will is Christine's son - a businessman with a wife and son who presents as having the perfect life. He's cocky and often gets on the wrong side of Megan and Jamie.

What else has Lloyd Everitt been in? Everitt is best known for playing Jez in Casualty, but he has also had roles in Tourist Trap, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness and The Sandman.

Aaron Anthony plays Jamie Rees

Aaron Anthony in The Pact season 2 BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway

Who is Jamie Rees? Jamie is Christine's youngest child who is kind and sensitive and is particularly close with Megan.

What else has Aaron Anthony been in? Anthony is best known for playing Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale, but he has also had roles in Behind Her Eyes, Midsomer Murders and Delicious.

You can find the full additional cast list for the series here:

Lisa Palfrey as Beth

Jacob Ifan as Gethin

Rebekah Murrell as Samantha

Kristy Phillips as Kayla

Christian Patterson as Joe

Matthew Gravelle as D.S Pritchard

Elizabeth Berrington as Kate

Callum Hymers as Owain

Huw Novelli as Lloyd

Nick Hywell as Alec

Simon Howells as Police Officer 2

Tilly Vosburgh as Louise

Iwan Charles as Dealer

Stuart Bowman as Jerry

Emily Chase as Amy

Olwen Medi as Priest

Marsha Miller as Carol

Steven Mackintosh as Harry

Kaylen Luke as Alfie

The Pact season 2 returns to BBC One on Monday, 24th October at 9pm.

