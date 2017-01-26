It may now be 2017, but it's already time to take a look back at 2016 and decide what were the best TV shows and who were your favourite actors and presenters of a classic year of telly.

Everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2017

Dermot O'Leary will as always be hosting the star-studded event which takes place at the 02 in London and will be airing live on ITV from 7.30pm on Wednesday January 25th.

The shortlist is in, the votes have been cast – and the winners will be posted, as they are announced, below...

Challenge Show

WINNER: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Apprentice
The Great British Bake Off

TV Presenter

WINNER: Ant and Dec
Gary Lineker
James Corden
Mel and Sue
Rylan Clark-Neal

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
WINNER: Strictly Come Dancing
The X Factor

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
WINNER: Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Comedy

Benidorm
WINNER: Mrs Brown’s Boys
Orange Is The New Black
The Big Bang Theory

Drama

WINNER: Casualty
Cold Feet
Game Of Thrones
Happy Valley
The Night Manager

Period Drama

WINNER: Call The Midwife
Peaky Blinders
Poldark
Stranger Things
Victoria

Factual Entertainment

DIY SOS: The Big Build
WINNER: Gogglebox
Making A Murderer
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Tattoo Fixers

Live Magazine Show

BBC Breakfast
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The One Show
WINNER: This Morning

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Jenna Coleman (Victoria)
WINNER: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)
Tom Hiddleston (The Night Manager)

Entertainment Programme

WINNER: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg

Newcomer

Duncan James (Hollyoaks)
WINNER: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)
Lloyd Everitt (Casualty)
Tilly Keeper (EastEnders)

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
Jack P Shepherd (Coronation Street)
WINNER: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Natalie J Robb (Emmerdale)

TV Judge

David Walliams
Len Goodman
WINNER: Mary Berry
Nicole Scherzinger
Simon Cowell

Daytime

Come Dine With Me
Pointless
WINNER: The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show

SPECIAL RECOGNITION: GRAHAM NORTON

