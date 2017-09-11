And the Williams's say that while they don’t want to do a Missing 3, they have high hopes for a spin-off. In fact, RadioTimes.com can reveal that they are talking to the BBC about a potential project starring Karyo.

Viewers followed the enigmatic French detective through two very different investigations, during which his determination to see justice done continued to be his driving force even in the face of his own looming mortality.

“I don’t know how many things we can do to Julien with the past,” says Jack of the character who was last seen preparing to undergo surgery for a tumour. But he can see the ‘tec back on the BBC for a limited time.

More like this

“We’re going to talk to them and see what they think… we love Tcheky, we love the character and we love the world and tone of it.”

Karyo himself is also likely to be keen on bringing the character back.

Advertisement

When the drama ended last year he said: “The guy, you know, went through so many stories. I’m sure there are so many things to say. There was Hercule Poirot, and today we have Julien Baptiste!”