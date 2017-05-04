Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss and Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel are among the cast, and it is currently airing in the US on the streaming service Hulu. It was recently confirmed that the series will be coming to the UK, but it is not yet clear to which channel.

A huge amount of hype has surrounded the series, which seems to have struck a chord with viewers because of its feminist themes. Recently, Hillary Clinton referenced the show in a speech on reproductive rights at Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary celebration.

"What a time it is to be holding this centennial. Just ask those who’ve been watching The Handmaid’s Tale, a book I read and was captivated by years ago," Clinton said in her address.

More like this

"I am not suggesting this dystopian future is around the corner, but this show has prompted important conversations about women’s rights and autonomy," Clinton continued.

Advertisement

"In The Handmaid’s Tale, women’s rights are gradually, slowly stripped away. As one character says, ‘We didn’t look up from our phones until it was too late.’ It is not too late for us, but we have to encourage the millions of women and men who support Planned Parenthood’s mission to keep fighting."