The adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel has been attracting rave reviews since the series launched on Wednesday 26 April, but until now there have been no details about a possible UK broadcast.

A spokesperson for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, the production company responsible for The Handmaid's Tale, has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the series will be available in the UK, although it is not yet clear where the series will be shown.

"The series will be available in the UK," the spokesperson for MGM Television said, adding that "we hope to make an announcement soon" about which UK broadcaster has secured the rights.

Broadcast reported on Monday 8 May that the series is set to be shown on Amazon Prime Video, although the streaming service declined to comment when RadioTimes.com asked about the claim.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to several broadcasters asking about a possible UK home for The Handmaid's Tale.

In the USA, the series is currently showing on Hulu, a streaming service not currently available in the UK. However, a message on Hulu's Twitter feed confirms that they "hope to expand worldwide in the future"

Amazon has previously broadcast Hulu original series in the UK, including drama series The Path and comedy drama Casual.

The Handmaid's Tale is also currently available in Canada, the home of author Margaret Atwood. Atwood also recently confirmed via Twitter that a UK broadcast would be "clarified" soon.