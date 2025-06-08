The drama once again stars the likes of Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer and Tom Cullen, while a whole host of other actors have joined the fray playing new characters. But where was the series filmed and where is it set?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for filming The Gold.

Where was The Gold season 2 filmed?

Tom Cullen stars in The Gold season 2. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Cristina Ríos Bordón

As well as being set in locations around the UK, the second season of The Gold also sees the action go to the Isle of Man, the Caribbean, Spain and Tenerife. All scenes set in the latter three locations were filmed in Tenerife.

Meanwhile, UK locations used included many in Sussex, such as the village of Firle and Hastings and St Leonards.

Tony Brightwell star Emun Elliott said of filming in Tenerife for season 2: "We were filming in Santa Cruz, which is the capital of Tenerife, because in the second series of The Gold, we go international in terms of storytelling.

"Series one was very much London centric, although there was a tiny little bit where Jennings and Brightwell nip off to Sierra Leone for around a day and there’s a little bit on the south coast of Spain. This time, the story really expands in terms of scale, and we really go international as the money starts to find its way all over the globe.

"In series two, there really is the sense of scale as the money is growing. It’s spreading like a virus all over the planet and because of that, we needed lots of different locations which we’ve managed to find in Tenerife – it becomes the Caribbean, it acts as the south of Spain and as Tenerife itself.

"Series two just feels like a much bigger, more epic story. Tenerife is a volcanic island, it’s hilly, it’s flat, it’s beachy, so it’s perfect for an international filming location."

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Charlie Miller star Sam Spruell said: "The great thing about some locations is they can double, triple, quadruple up for all kinds of places. So we were at some stages in Costa Rica, we're in an airport in America, we're in mainland Spain, we're in Tenerife.

"We're in all these different places, all these different locations that Neil wanted for the filming, but where we say we are we are not always in that place. So it's unbelievable the island of Tenerife for locations, and what it offers in terms of different locations, from tropical to coastal to beach resorts, was amazing."

Where was The Gold season 1 filmed?

Sean Harris (right) as Gordon Parry in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

The first season of The Gold was shot predominantly in the UK, with locations used including areas in Sevenoaks in Kent, in Richmond in London, in Dorking, in Twickenham and at Dorchester Prison. Additional filming took place in Spain.

Speaking about filming a show set in the 1980s, Kenneth Noye star Jack Lowden said: "What I found surprising, from a location point of view, was how many locations we shot in that don’t need particular dressing. I think that just reminds you that even though it’s about 40 years ago, it’s still quite recent and a lot of these places still exist.

"But everything seemed a lot more analogue, a lot more grey. Also, it’s always confusing to somebody that was born when I was born, to see the places the people used to smoke! I also got to drive around in a genuine gold Rolls Royce on my first day of filming.

"The owner was stood on the corner looking terrified! It was so stately, and comfy. I couldn’t believe the clobber and the gear that those guys were surrounded with."

The Gold season 2 will arrive on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Sunday 8th June, before airing on BBC One at 9pm.

