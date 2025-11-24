It's been a drama-filled six weeks, but now The Forsytes, 5's lavish new adaptation of John Galsworthy's The Forsyte Saga has come to an end – for now.

Of course, for those who have seen the season finale, they will know that things don't end on a conclusive note, and there are still plenty more stories to be told surrounding the titular family.

So will the series, and its all-star cast including Tuppence Middleton, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport and Eleanor Tomlinson, be back for more? And if so, when will be the new episodes be released?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Forsytes season 2 on 5.

Will there be The Forsytes season 2?

Tallulah Evans as Olivia and Susan Hampshire as Lady Carteret in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

There will! In fact, it was announced back in June 2025 that the show would be returning for a second season, well before the first had even debuted.

When the news was announced, Damien Timmer, CCO and founder of production company Mammoth Screen, said in a statement: "We can’t wait for the world to see series 1 of The Forsytes, and we’re so pleased to be getting ahead of ourselves and starting on this thrilling second series with Debbie Horsfield’s irresistible scripts and our glorious – and ever expanding – cast."

Meanwhile, Susanne Simpson, head of scripted content and executive producer for the show's US broadcaster, Masterpiece, said: "We’re so pleased with the first season of The Forsytes that we’re thrilled to continue the story into season 2 with our stellar cast.

"We’re confident that our MASTERPIECE audience will quickly come to love the intrigue, romance and drama that this series brilliantly brings to the screen."

When will The Forsytes season 2 be released?

Danny Griffin as Jolyon, Tuppence Middleton as Frances and Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

We don't yet know when The Forsytes will be returning for season 2, but given that the team got a head start on it, thanks to the early renewal, we imagine fans shouldn't have to wait too long.

It seems likely that the show will stick to an annual release, which would therefore mean the new episodes would start airing in late 2026 – however, at this point that's purely speculation.

We will keep this page updated with any more concrete news as and when we get it.

Who will be back to star in The Forsytes season 2?

Jack Davenport as James Forsyte, Joshua Orpin as Soames, Millie Gibson as Irene Heron, Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne, Francesca Annis as Ann Forsyte, Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte, Danny Griffin as Jo Forsyte Jr and Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior in The Forsytes. Mammoth Screen Limited / © 5 Broadcasting Limited

It has already been confirmed that the entire central cast from The Forsytes season 1 will be back for season 2, including the likes of Francesca Annis, Danny Griffin, Joshua Orpin, Tuppence Middleton, Millie Gibson, Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Meanwhile, there are also at least three new stars joining, with the trio having been announced when season 2 was confirmed.

Those joining the series for season 2 include Outlander's Richard Rankin, Art Detectives' Sarah Alexander and Bob Marley: One Love's Nia Ashi. Their characters have yet to be confirmed.

You can find a full list of the currently announced cast for The Forsytes season 2 right here:

Francesca Annis as Ann Forsyte

Danny Griffin as Jolyon Forsyte

Joshua Orpin as Soames Forsyte

Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte

Millie Gibson as Irene Heron

Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior

Jack Davenport as James Forsyte

Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne

Justine Moore as June Forsyte

Tom Durant Prichard as Montague 'Monty' Dartie

Naomi Frederick as Emily Forsyte

Jamie Flatters as Philip Bosinney

Owen Igiehon as Isaac Cole

Eleanor Jackson as Winifred Dartie

Susan Hampshire as Lady Carteret

Richard Rankin as TBC

Sarah Alexander as TBC

Nia Ashi as TBC

Is there a trailer for The Forsytes season 2?

There isn't a trailer for The Forsytes season 2 just yet, as season 1 has only just finished airing.

However, we will make sure to add one in here once it's available, and in the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer below.

The Forsytes will continue airing on 5 on Mondays at 9pm.

