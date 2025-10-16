*Warning - contains major spoilers for all eight episodes of The Diplomat season 3*

The third season of Netflix political thriller The Diplomat is now available to stream in full. Like the first two runs, it is absolutely chock full of twists.

Not only does it kick off with a big one that sees Keri Russell's Kate being overlooked for the role of vice president in favour of her husband Hal, played by Rufus Sewell, but it also ends in typically dramatic fashion: on a major cliffhanger setting up the already confirmed fourth season.

But just what did happen in the show's final episode, which took place at a bilateral summit at Chequers? What does it mean for Kate and Hal going forward? And what was revealed about Hal and Grace in the final moments of the episode?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of The Diplomat season 3.

The Diplomat ending explained: What did Hal and Grace do?

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge and David Gyasi as Austin Dennison in The Diplomat. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

The Diplomat's season 3 finale saw a bilateral summit taking place at Chequers, with the Brits and Americans meeting. This was an effort to mend relationships after president Grace Penn pinned the bombing of the HMS Courageous on the late president Rayburn, and Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge had announced this to the press, despite them having agreed not to.

They also had to deal with the matter of the Russian sub in British waters carrying a salted bomb called The Poseidon, which was designed to maximise radioactive fallout. The Americans worried that the British were reaching out to the Chinese for help with the matter, and were concerned that the Chinese could get their hands on the weapon.

At the summit, Trowbridge struggled to trust Grace, believing the weapon to be fictional, designed by the Russians to spread fear.

Kate and Hal came up with a plan to send an American sub into British waters, to go down to the Russian sub and take pictures, proving the existence of the weapon. Grace noted that doing this without Trowbridge knowing could provoke him further and sever ties even more, but Kate said the photographic proof would make him realise the gravity of the situation.

They carried out the plan and showed Trowbridge the pictures. However, he denied them the opportunity to take care of the weapon, telling Grace they had just shown how untrustworthy the Americans were.

Aidan Turner as Callum Ellis in The Diplomat. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate came up with a new plan, convincing Trowbridge to bury the sub in concrete, so that no nation could get their hands on the weapon. He agreed.

Kate later told Billie that she wanted to return to the US, and tearfully apologised to Hal telling him she wanted him to take her back. They hugged and kissed, and he told her he was "still here" for her.

Just as the newly reunited couple prepared to head back, Callum approached Kate and told her that the Russians had found the sub – not only that but they had taken The Poseidon, with the weapon no longer registering on their equipment.

Grace's husband Todd, who had started to suspect Grace and Hal were having an affair, put his theory to Kate. She hadn't noticed anything, but as she looked at them, a hint of concern seemed to cross her face.

Then, the real moment of revelation came. Kate surmised that the Russians hadn't actually found the sub, but on their mission to take photos, the Americans had taken the weapon for themselves, in a plan concocted by Grace and Hal.

Hal told Kate to stop asking about it, but Kate continued, saying that the Brits would consider it an act of war, as would the Russians. If the Russians found out, they would assume it was the Brits that had taken The Poseidon, and would attack the UK.

Hal told Kate forcefully not to tell anyone, and quietly relayed to Grace that Kate knew the truth.

As photos were taken of Grace and Hal together, Todd remarked to Kate, "Nothing to worry about, huh?". Kate meanwhile, simply looked on in horror.

What has The Diplomat's creator said about the season 3 ending?

Allison Janney as Grace Penn in The Diplomat. Clifton Prescod/Netflix

The season 3 ending sets up a big confrontation in season 3. Just how close are Grace and Hal? And what will Kate do about their scheme, which could threaten not only the US-UK alliance, but also the UK's security?

The show's creator Debora Cahn spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about the cliffhanger ending, saying: "It continues to be the question of, ‘Do I really know this person that I've tied my life to, and do I really trust them on a fundamental level?’

"The idea that you can still be asking yourself that question this far into a marriage, I think is really unnerving, but really true to how it goes. It doesn't get easier to maintain a long-term relationship. It takes just as much work in year 20 as it did in year one, and you've really got to wrestle with what the birth of it is."

The Diplomat season 3 is available to stream now on Netflix. Seasons 1-2 are also available



Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.