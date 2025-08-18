Rayburn's former Vice-President, Grace Penn (Allison Janney), is now Commander-in-Chief – and Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is seen issuing an ominous warning in the new footage.

"A terribly flawed woman is now the president, and only we know just how flawed," says Kate, referencing a big reveal from last season – that Penn was involved in the bombing of a British aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

You can watch the dramatic teaser below.

The third season of The Diplomat went into production on 10th October 2024, with Bradley Whitford – Janney's co-star on The West Wing – joining the series as Penn's husband Todd, now the First Gentleman.

Last year, as filming on season 3 continued, Keri Russell told Deadline: "It just gets better and better. Honestly, it really does. Just when you think it’s taking one turn… and truly, it’s so fun. The main people are all there, but just taking crazy turns and [exploring] what it does to a relationship.

"We’re getting to see more of what’s going on in Grace Penn’s personal life and and her flaws, that becomes more prominent, which is great."

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in season 3 of The Diplomat. Netflix

The Diplomat showrunner Debora Cahn previously told RadioTimes.com that it was "nail-biting" trying to keep up with real-life politics when writing the show.

She said: "We're not trying to comment directly on what's happening in day-to-day politics, but we do want to be in a conversation that's relevant to where everybody's head is at, and so it's a little bit of a nail-biter to try and hope that we remain as in tune with the zeitgeist, politically, as what's happening day to day."

