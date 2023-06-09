Not only does the new series boast Tom Holland at the helm of it as the lead actor and executive producer, but the cast also includes the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane and Jason Isaacs. The 10-parter also comes from Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, known for his work on A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and more.

Are you ready for another mind-bending thriller? Well, look no further than The Crowded Room , which has just landed on Apple TV+ today and is set to have 10 episodes of captivating drama.

The Crowded Room follows Holland as Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. The series is told through a series of interviews with "curious interrogator" Rya Goodwin (Seyfried) and sees Danny’s life story unfold, "revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation", as per the synopsis.

But when does the fourth episode of the series land on Apple TV+? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Crowded Room.

When is episode 4 of The Crowded Room released on Apple TV+?

After premiering with three episodes, as is often the case with Apple TV+ dramas, The Crowded Room will resume weekly episodic releases with one episode being released each Friday.

That means that episode 4 will land on Apple TV+ on Friday 16th June 2023.

The Crowded Room release schedule

The Crowded Room on Apple TV+ Apple TV+

The full release schedule for The Crowded Room is below. While the first three episodes of the series were released on Apple TV+ at once, the rest of the episodes will be released individually over the coming weeks.

Episode 1 - Exodus - Friday 9th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 - Sanctuary - Friday 9th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 - Murder - Friday 9th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 4 - London - Friday 16th June 2023

Episode 5 - Savior - Friday 23rd June 2023

Episode 6 - Rya - Friday 30th June 2023

Episode 7 - The Crowded Room - Friday 7th July 2023

Episode 8 - Reunion - Friday 14th July 2023

Episode 9 - Family - Friday 21st July 2023

Episode 10 - Judgment - Friday 28th July 2023

How many episodes of The Crowded Room are there?

There are ten episodes in The Crowded Room season 1, with the series set to conclude on Friday 28th July 2023.

The limited series is sure to take you on a rollercoaster of emotions, with each episode totalling to roughly one hour in length. The series explores the case of Danny Sullivan (played by Tom Holland) who has been arrested for a shooting in New York City in 1979. The drama is told through a series of interview with Rya, the interrogator, and also through flashbacks to Danny's past to try to piece together how he got himself caught up in this crime.

It's a role that Holland has admitted has been transformative for him, saying: "In my career, I've always felt like I've been very good at leaving work at work, and for the first time with The Crowded Room it really did start bleeding into my personal life.

"And I think a large reason for that is when you make a film, it only takes four months, and that would be considered a long film. But The Crowded Room, it’s 10 months of playing this character, day in and day out. I really did find myself kind of morphing with him in certain moments. And obviously I had that crazy hairstyle."

The Crowded Room trailer

The first trailer for The Crowded Room debuted to a hoard of viewers, with the total viewing figure nearly at 4 million. It gives an insight into the chilling and perplexing world of Danny Sullivan, who people believe is guilty, and who could very well be hiding more than he's letting on.

Watch the trailer below.

