The multiple Oscar-winning star is at the centre of the new workplace series, which focuses on his character Regus Patoff, a consultant who arrives to improve the business of an app-based gaming company, but uses some unorthodox methods.

As brand-new comedy-thriller series The Consultant arrives on Prime Video the buzz around the series all centres around one man - Christoph Waltz.

As well as Waltz the series also stars Nat Wolff and Brittany O'Grady as the company's employees Craig and Elaine, while Aimee Carrero plays Craig's fiancée. But what else do we know about these characters and what is the full cast list for the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Consultant.

The Consultant cast

Here are the cast members and characters in The Consultant – read on below for more info on who the central characters are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a list of the central cast of The Consultant:

Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff

Nat Wolff as Craig

Brittany O’Grady as Elaine

Aimee Carrero as Patti

Sydney Mae Diaz as Raul

Sloane Avery as Rosie

Michael Charles Vaccaro as Iain

Erin Ruth Walker as Amy

Dianne Doan as Ghislaine

Tatiana Zappardino as Janelle

Emily Berry as Dana

Brian Yoon as Sang

Christoph Waltz plays Regus Patoff

Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff in The Consultant. Michael Desmond/Prime Video

Who is Regus Patoff? Patoff is a mysterious consultant who arrives at CompWare in order to improve its business, and seemingly takes over the running of the company. In doing so, he proves to have some alternative and extreme methods.

Where have I seen Christoph Waltz? Waltz is best-known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, for both of which he won Best Supporting Actor at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars. He also played Blofeld in Bond films Spectre and No Time to Die, and has appeared in Muppets Most Wanted, The Legend of Tarzan, Downsizing, Alita: Battle Angel, The French Dispatch and Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio amongst other films.

Nat Wolff plays Craig

Brittany O'Grady and Nat Wolff (right) in The Consultant Michael Desmond/Prime Video

Who is Craig? Craig is a coder working for CompWare.

Where have I seen Nat Wolff? The older brother of Hereditary star Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff has starred in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, The Intern, Death Note, Home Again and Mainstream, as well as series including Joe vs Carole and The Naked Brothers Band.

Brittany O'Grady plays Elaine

Brittany O'Grady in The Consultant Andrew Casey/Prime Video

Who is Elaine? Elaine is the assistant to Sang, the owner and head of CompWare.

Where have I seen Brittany O'Grady? O'Grady is best known for her roles as Paula in the first season of The White Lotus and as Simone Davis in star, while she has also appeared in series including The Messengers and Little Voice, and the films Above Suspicion and Black Christmas.

Aimee Carrero plays Patti

Nat Wolff and Aimee Carrero in The Consultant Courtesy of Prime Video

Who is Patti? Patti is Craig's fiancée.

Where have I seen Aimee Carrero? Carrero is known for appearing in films including The Menu, Spirited and The Last Witch Hunter, as well as in series such as Level Up, Young & Hungry, Blindspot, Elena of Avalor, The Legend of Vox Machina and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, in which she voiced She-Ra.

The Consultant will stream on Prime Video from Friday 24th February 2023. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

