The series also stars Nat Wolff and Brittany O'Grady, and is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Bentley Little.

Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz is once again taking a turn for the chilling in Prime Video 's new comedy-thriller The Consultant, which sees him play a mysterious and seemingly maniacal new consultant who turns employees' lives upside down at a gaming company.

The show is made up of eight half-hour episodes, but when do they all arrive on Prime Video and what is the series about?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Consultant.

When will The Consultant be released on Prime Video?

Brittany O'Gray as Elaine and Nat Wolff as Craig in The Consultant. Michael Desmond/Prime Video

All eight episodes of The Consultant will stream on Prime Video from Friday 24th February.

The series was first announced in November 2021 and has been created by Tony Basgallop, who also created M Night Shyamalan's series Servant. It is based on Bentley Little's novel of the same name, and the first episode has been directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman.

What is The Consultant about?

Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff in The Consultant. Courtesy of Prime Video

The official synopsis for The Consultant says this it is a "twisted, comedy-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee".

It continues: "When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives."

The Consultant cast - Christoph Waltz and Nat Wolff star

Nat Wolff as Craig and Christoph Waltz as Regus in The Consultant. Courtesy of Prime Video

The cast of The Consultant is led by Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), who plays the titular consultant Regus Patoff and also acts as an executive producer on the series.

He is joined by Hereditary star Nat Wolff and The White Lotus' Brittany O'Grady as the company's employees Craig and Elaine, and The Menu star Aimee Carrero as Craig's fiancée Patti.

Here's a list of the central cast of The Consultant:

Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff

Nat Wolff as Craig

Brittany O’Grady as Elaine

Aimee Carrero as Patti

Sydney Mae Diaz as Raul

Sloane Avery as Rosie

Michael Charles Vaccaro as Iain

Erin Ruth Walker as Amy

Dianne Doan as Ghislaine

Tatiana Zappardino as Janelle

Emily Berry as Dana

Brian Yoon as Sang

The Consultant trailer

You can watch the thrilling trailer for The Consultant right here, now.

The Consultant will stream on Prime Video from Friday 24th February 2023. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

