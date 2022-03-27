Developing a bombastic style that combines memorable needle drops, snappy dialogue, an incredible knowledge of cinema history, and a certain degree of gleeful violence, he's made films covering everything from LA gangsters to Nazi hunters to Golden Age of Hollywood stars, each of them instantly recognisable as one of his own.

Since he first burst onto the scene with his remarkable debut Reservoir Dogs in 1992, Quentin Tarantino has become one of the most acclaimed – not to mention most controversial – filmmakers working today.

He's regularly been open that his next film – his 10th directorial effort if Kill Bill Parts 1 and 2 are taken as one – will be his final one, and while fans hope that might yet change, if it does prove to be the case he'll have left us with a mightily impressive back catalogue indeed.

We've compiled a list of our eight favourite Tarantino flicks below, primarily made up of films that he's directed but also including one on which he served only as a screenwriter.

Here are Quentin Tarantino's best films, as chosen by RadioTimes.com.

Quentin Tarantino's 8 Best Movies