Quentin Tarantino's 8 best movies – from Reservoir Dogs to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Reservoir Dogs
- Thriller
- Crime/detective
- 1991
- Quentin Tarantino
- 94 mins
- 18
Summary:
Crime drama directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen. Crime boss Joe Cabot and his son employ six criminals to carry out a jewellery heist. When the robbery goes wrong, the gang returns to the arranged rendezvous, an abandoned Los Angeles warehouse, convinced that there is a traitor among them.
Why watch Reservoir Dogs?:
The film that kicked off Tarantino's career, Reservoir Dogs caused quite a splash when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992, instantly marking the director out as a key voice in the then-booming American Independent Cinema movement. Starring many actors who would go on to make numerous appearances in his films – including Tim Roth and Michael Madsen – the film deals with the aftermath of a botched jewellery store heist, while also including various flashbacks to events before it all went wrong.
Although in some ways atypical for a Tarantino film – the action mostly takes place in one room and the film has a relatively short runtime of 99 minutes – it nonetheless features many of the trademarks that would go on to make his style so recognisable, including some inspired song choices and unforgettable violence, most notably a key scene of ear removal scored to Stealers Wheel's Stuck in the Middle with You. And from the very first scene the film serves as a nice introduction to Tarantino-esque dialogue, full of profanity and pop culture references.
True Romance
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 1993
- Tony Scott
- 116 mins
- 18
Summary:
Black comedy thriller written by Quentin Tarantino, starring Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette. When young Clarence Worley falls in love with beautiful prostitute Alabama, she's only too willing to give up her life to be with him. However, things get hot when Clarence unwittingly steals a case of cocaine and the couple flee to California with a gang of mobsters on their tail.
Why watch True Romance?:
The only film on this list not to have been directed by Tarantino (Tony Scott was the man behind the camera) this terrific romantic crime film is nonetheless worthy of inclusion on the basis of his excellent script – with much of the dialogue instantly recognisable as his work. Interestingly, Tarantino himself has called the screenplay his most autobiographical work and although he initially expressed reservation about the changes made by Scott – especially to the ending – he eventually conceded that the alterations made sense.
The film stars Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette as a pair of young lovers who find themselves on the run from the Mafia, with a veritable galaxy of stars popping up through the runtime, including Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Christopher Walken, and Samuel L Jackson – by no means the last time the latter would act from a Tarantino script.
Pulp Fiction
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 1994
- Quentin Tarantino
- 154 mins
- 18
Summary:
Quentin Tarantino's award-winning, multi-stranded crime drama, starring John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman. Downtown LA: lovebirds Honey Bunny and Pumpkin plan to hold up a diner. Washed-up boxer Butch is paid to throw his last fight, but has other ideas. "Fixer" the Wolf has to get hitmen Vincent and Jules out of a sticky situation. And Vincent is nervous when he has to escort his boss's wife for the night - with good reason.
Why watch Pulp Fiction?:
After the huge success of his directorial debut, expectations were sky-high for Tarantino's second film – and he well and truly knocked it out of the park with Pulp Fiction, which won the Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for seven Oscars, winning for Best Original Screenplay. More ambitious and expansive than its predecessor, the film tells the intersecting stories of various residents of LA – from a pair of conflicted hitmen to a washed-up boxer preparing to throw his last fight.
Including perhaps more iconic scenes than any other film on this list, and some of the most distinctive Tarantino dialogue ever filmed, the movie is also notable for its many wonderful performances – with John Travolta, in particular, excelling in a role that would help to revive his then-stalling career. Samuel L Jackson, Tim Roth, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel and Bruce Willis are among the many other A-listers to feature.
Jackie Brown
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 1997
- Quentin Tarantino
- 147 mins
- 18
Summary:
Crime thriller starring Pam Grier and Samuel L Jackson. Flight attendant Jackie Brown is arrested for smuggling money and drugs into the country for ruthless arms dealer Ordell Robbie. Realising that Ordell is likely to kill her, Jackie decides to play him and the cops off against each other.
Why watch Jackie Brown?:
Notable for being the only Tarantino film adapted from an existing text, Jackie Brown has also often been cited as perhaps the most mature work in Tarantino's filmography. Taking inspiration from and paying homage to the blaxploitation films of the 1970s, it stars Pam Grier as the titular flight attendant, who finds herself facing a dilemma after she's caught smuggling gun money.
With more of the same snappy dialogue that had already seen him emerge as one of the most exciting American filmmakers of his generation, the film also further enhanced Tarantino's reputation as someone known for revitalising the careers of actors – with veteran star Robert Forster earning an Oscar nod for his turn as bail bondsman Max Cherry. The soundtrack, meanwhile, is as good as ever - including several classic funk tracks.
Kill Bill Vol 1
- Action
- Thriller
- 2003
- Quentin Tarantino
- 106 mins
- 18
Summary:
Martial arts drama starring Uma Thurman and directed by Quentin Tarantino. A deadly assassin known as "Black Mamba" swears revenge on the traitorous fellow killers who left her for dead on her wedding day.
Why watch Kill Bill: Volume 1?:
For better or for worse, the two Kill Bill films are probably Tarantino at his most indulgent. Originally intended as one movie, he eventually decided to release it in two separate instalments, telling the epic tale of an assassin – known only as The Bride – who wakes up from a four-year coma and sets out to take revenge against her attacker and his many associates.
As ever, Tarantino leans heavily on influences from film history – on this occasion borrowing from everything from martial arts flicks to Eurotrash horror to anime to Spaghetti Westerns – as Uma Thurman dispatches an impressive number of adversaries in astonishingly violent fashion. Naysayers would dismiss the film as style over substance, but there's so much style that it's hard not to be drawn into the spectacle, and Thurman is spectacular in the lead role. The second part doesn't quite hit the heights of the first, but it's worth watching both to get the full picture.
Inglourious Basterds
- Drama
- War
- 2009
- Quentin Tarantino
- 146 mins
- 18
Summary:
Second World War action adventure directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt. After a Jewish woman's family are slaughtered by the Nazis, she changes her identity and flees to Paris, only to come face to face with the man responsible for the massacre. Meanwhile, Lt Aldo Raine leads a guerrilla squad of Jewish Americans into occupied territory to carry out a series of raids on the enemy, earning a fearsome reputation in the process.
Why watch Inglourious Basterds?:
The first entry in what has become a trilogy of alternative history tales from Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds reimagines the Second World War from the perspective of various characters plotting to assassinate the Nazi leadership.
The director was once again able to rely on an impressive cast – with Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent and Michael Fassbender among those shining in key roles. But the star of the show in this case is undoubtedly Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who plays the chilling SS officer Hans Landa with a real ruthless menace.
The opening scene is a masterpiece of suspense in itself, while the film also includes all the vengeful violence you'd expect. Tarantino's love for the art of cinema is also as clear as ever – with key character Shosanna Dreyfus working as the proprietor of a cinema that plays a key part in Hitler's imagined downfall.
Django Unchained
- Western
- Drama
- 2012
- Quentin Tarantino
- 158 mins
- 18
Summary:
Western directed by Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L Jackson and Christoph Waltz. After being freed from slavery and trained in the ways of a bounty hunter by Dr King Schultz, Django sets out to free his wife from a vicious plantation owner.
Why watch Django Unchained?:
Tarantino has never exactly hidden his love for the Spaghetti Western, and this 2012 effort is his film most clearly inspired by the genre. Once again taking an act of revenge as its central theme, the film follows the titular freed slave (Jamie Foxx) as he teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) and sets out to free his wife from a vicious plantation owner – played by a terrifyingly villainous Leonardo DiCaprio.
There's plenty of Tarantino's trademark violence – both of the cathartic, cartoonish variety and of a more brutal, realistic sort – alongside some excellent comic relief, including a brilliant scene depicting a large group of incompetent Ku Klux Klansmen. And Samuel L Jackson also shows up in one of his most memorable Tarantino performances to date – as a head servant who remains fiercely loyal to his master.
Once upon a Time... in Hollywood
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2019
- Quentin Tarantino
- 154 mins
- 18
Summary:
Faded television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth strive to hang on to their careers during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. As they navigate a changing film industry they barely recognise any more, they are drawn into the orbit of both ill-fated rishing star Sharon Tate, and Charles Manson and his cult of zealous followers. Drama from director Quentin Tarantino, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant and Al Pacino
Why warch Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood?:
At the time of writing Tarantino's most recent film, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is also one of his very best – expertly recreating the world of late 1960s Hollywood for a sun-soaked, unashamedly nostalgic look back at a major turning point in American cultural history. Although it serves for the most part as a hugely enjoyable hangout movie, there's a nasty, foreboding atmosphere that hangs over much of the film – leading up to a memorable final act that showcases the director at his violent best.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are in fine form as an ageing Hollywood star and his reliable stunt double, with the latter picking up the Oscar for his turn, while there are all sorts of excellent cameos to enjoy as well. And a word too on Margot Robbie, who despite having relatively few lines of dialogue as real-life star Sharon Tate, is very much the heart and soul of the piece – a scene in which she attends a matinee showing of one of her own films is a real treat.