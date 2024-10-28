The drama, which is based on the novel of the same name by CJ Tudor, follows Reverend Jack Brooks (Samantha Morton) and her daughter Flo (Ruby Stokes) arrive in Chapel Croft, "a place for a fresh start that soon reveals its community's dark history and where ancient superstitions and mistrust of outsiders are quite common," according to the synopsis.

The six-part series stars a litany of well-known faces but who exactly stars in The Burning Girls? Read on to find out more about the cast.

The Burning Girls cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The full cast list for The Burning Girls is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Samantha Morton as Reverend Jack Brooks

Ruby Stokes as Flo Brooks

Conrad Khan as Lucas Wrigley

Rupert Graves as Simon Harper

Élodie Grace Orkin as Rosie Harper

Janie Dee as Clara Rushton

David Dawson as Aaron Marsh

Paul Bradley as Reverend Brian Rushton

Jane Lapotaire as Joan Hartman

Jack Roth as Vagrant

Mollie Holder as Merry Lane

Safia Oakley-Green as Joy Harris

Beth Cordingly as Emma Harper

John Macmillan as Mike Sudduth

Samantha Morton in The Burning Girls. Paramount+

Who is Reverend Jack Brooks? A vicar and single mother who has just moved to a new village with her daughter, Jack is hoping for a fresh start but soon founds out that the place she's moved to is hiding some dark secrets of their own.

What else has Samantha Morton been in? Morton is known for a variety of film and TV roles over the years including Sweet and Lowdown, In America, Minority Report and The Whale. In terms of TV, Morton has starred in The Last Panthers, Harlots, The Walking Dead and The Serpent Queen.

Ruby Stokes as Flo Brooks

The Burning Girls. Paramount+

Who is Flo Brooks? Flo is Jack's daughter who has moved with her to a new village but is perplexed to find some strange goings-on occurring around them.

What else has Ruby Stokes been in? Stokes is known for her role as Francesca Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton but left the role in 2022 to focus on other projects. She is known for her role in Lockwood & Co and The Jetty.

Conrad Khan as Lucas Wrigley

Conrad Khan. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Who is Lucas Wrigley? A local boy in their new village that is also bullied, Flo makes friends with Lucas although he remains to be enigmatic.

What else has Conrad Khan been in? Khan is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Baptiste and Black Mirror.

Rupert Graves as Simon Harper

Rupert Graves and Elodie Grace Orkin in The Burning Girls. Paramount Plus

Who is Simon Harper? The head of the Harper family and an influential member of the village, Simon is ruthless in ensuring his family's name isn't tarnished.

What else has Rupert Graves been in? Graves is known for his roles in A Room with a View, Sherlock, Garrow's Law and The White Queen. He has also starred in films like Emma, Made in Dagenham and Maurice.

Élodie Grace Orkin as Rosie Harper

Who is Rosie Harper? Part of the wealthy Harper family, Rosie finds herself at the centre of an unfolding mystery involving her family.

What else has Élodie Grace Orkin been in? Orkin is known for her roles in Stranger Things season 4. She has also featured in We Hunt Together and Saving Paradise.

The Burning Girls is now available to stream on Netflix.

