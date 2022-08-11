Tamzin Outhwaite joins The Tower season 2 on ITV

Outhwaite joins first season cast members Gemma Whelan, Tahirah Sharif, Jimmy Akingbola and Emmett J Scanlan, all of whom are returning in their roles for the show's second outing.

ITV crime drama The Tower , which is based on Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, has cast former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite in its upcoming second season, playing a character called Cathy Teel.

They will also be joined by two more newcomers, Niamh Cusack (The Virtues) and Ella Smith (The Nevers), who will be playing Claire Mills and DC Elaine Lucas respectively.

The show's screenwriter Patrick Harbinson said of the casting news: "It’s a tribute to the quality of Kate’s novels and her complex female characters that we have been able to attract these three brilliant actresses to The Tower."

The cast of The Tower season 1. ITV

The second season has also officially been given a subtitle and will be called The Tower II: Death Message, based on London's novel of the same name.

The season will also star Stuart McQuarrie (Foundation) who will play Whelan's character DS Sarah Collins's new boss, DCI Jim Fedden.

Sharif previously spoke about the potential for a second season of the show with RadioTimes.com and other press, saying that "[The book series] kind of follows Lizzie and Sarah, these two characters, through their personal lives and their careers and potentially meeting again in different kinds of situations.

"So I think purely based upon the fact that there are two other novels already written, I think it's definitely got scope to carry on."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

London's second book which the new season is based on, Death Message, follows DS Collins as she tries to work out what happened to a 15 year old who disappeared 27 years ago, all while also being pulling into a shocking new case.

The Tower is available to watch on ITV Hub. In the meantime, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.