First look at James Nesbitt and Richard E Grant in Channel 4 crime thriller Suspect

James Nesbitt (Bloodlands, Cold Feet) and crime drama go together like tea and biscuits, so you’ll be thrilled to hear that the small-screen favourite is heading up a new one for Channel 4 titled Suspect, which RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look image from.

Nesbitt stars as Danny Frater, a long-serving detective who arrives at a morgue to conduct a run-of-the-mill ID check on a woman’s body. But Danny is rocked to his core when he discovers that the deceased is his estranged daughter Christina, played by Imogen King (The Bay, Clique).

The post-mortem report states that she has taken her own life, but Danny is unconvinced and sets out to uncover what really happened to his only child.

Richard E Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Loki) – also pictured in our exclusive image – plays Christina’s mentor Harry, one of several people closest to her that Danny questions about her death.

Other faces you can expect to see are Niamh Algar (Deceit, Censor) as her partner Nicole, Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe) as Christina’s best friend Maia, Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who) as her business partner Jaisal, Sam Heughan (Outlander, Party Animals) as her godfather Ryan, and Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education, Shameless) as Susannah, her mother and Danny’s ex-wife.

Joely Richardson (The Tudors, Nip/Tuck) plays Jackie, the pathologist who carries out the post-mortem, and Danny’s boss Richard is played by Ben Miller (Professor T, Death in Paradise).

It’s during his exchanges with people from Christina’s life that Danny learns his daughter wasn’t the person he thought she was, and he’s also forced to come to terms with where he went wrong as a father.

“I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script,” said Nesbitt of the eight-part series, which is an adaptation of the Danish show Forhøret, created by Christoffer Boe and Miso Film.

“Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death, and I really can’t wait to lock horns with my fellow cast members and to lead this incredible array of acting talent.”

