Succession creator reveals writing for season 4 is almost finished

The acclaimed and wildly popular series follows a dysfunctional family who own a vast media empire, chronicling the power struggles and betrayals that take place within its walls.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has revealed that writing on season 4 is almost complete, after accepting a BAFTA on behalf of actor Matthew Macfadyen last night.

Macfadyen won the BAFTA Television Award for Supporting Actor, beating out competition from It's A Sin stars Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle among others, but couldn't be present at the ceremony.

In his absence, Armstrong accepted the prize and fielded questions from press about the much-anticipated next instalment in the HBO drama, which airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“We’re almost done with the writing for season 4, here in London, with the American writers coming over,” he said. “They’re a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we’re doing on the show.”

However, while scripting is almost complete, that doesn't mean that events are necessarily set in stone, as Armstrong adds that he'll be seeking feedback from the Succession cast as "they’re smart and they think things about their character".

The writer, also known for co-creating Peep Show, added: "Matthew is just a lovely guy. Since it’s his night, I’m not ashamed to say that he’s just always a pleasure to work with... He can do anything as an actor."

Jesse Armstrong Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Succession had also been nominated for International Series last night, but lost out to Barry Jenkins' lauded miniseries The Underground Railroad.

In a later discussion at the BAFTA press room, Armstrong hinted at how long Succession could run for, amid rumours that the show could be nearing its end.

Succession is available to watch on Sky Atlantic – sign up for Sky TV here. You can also stream on NOW. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.