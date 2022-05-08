Succession creator on ending: "We're still having fun at the moment"

Succession continues to be one of the hottest shows on TV right now, and while we already know that a fourth season is on its way, fans are always desperate to know how much longer they will get to spend with the terrible Roy family.

How much longer do we have at Waystar Royco?

Therefore, on the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 the show's creator Jesse Armstrong was asked exactly that - and while he said he wouldn't answer when the show will come to an end "precisely" he did share some thoughts on where the cast and crew are at at the moment.

Armstrong said: "I don’t think it should go on forever but we’re still having fun at the moment."

Succession HBO

With Connor Roy star Alan Ruck having already teased that "there's definitely a season 4 - there may be a season 5", it seems that fans don't have to worry too much about the show going off-air just yet.

However, executive producer Georgia Pritchett told The Times that she thinks "the maximum would be five seasons", and teased that Armstrong has a "good end in sight" for the media dynasty drama.

So unless anything has changed, Armstrong's hint that it "shouldn't go on forever" may come to pass sooner rather than later.

It was a good night for Succession at the BAFTAs, with nominations for Best International Programme and Best Supporting Actor, the latter of which was won by Tom Wambsgans star Matthew Macfadyen. Armstrong collected the award on his behalf and shared a message from Macfadyen's costar, Nicholas Braun, as seen in the video above.

Ruck previously suggested that the new season would start filming this June, so there may be a little while to wait before we see it.

In the meantime, you can remind yourself of just what happened last season in our ending explainer for the season 3 finale here.

Succession seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Sky catch-up and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

