In the acclaimed series, Ruck plays Connor Roy, media mogul Logan Roy's eldest son from his first marriage. Connor is largely removed from the family's power struggles, but has become obsessed with getting elected as President of the United States.

HBO's Succession star Alan Ruck has revealed the filming schedule for the show's upcoming fourth season - and teased a potential fifth season in the future.

Ruck, who also stars in the upcoming The Dropout, told Variety that the Succession cast are gearing up for filming to kick off sometime this June.

"I think the end of June is what we've scheduled right now, and I wish I could tell you more than that. All I know is there's definitely a season 4 - there may be a season 5," he said.

Asked when he would receive the scripts, he said: "Oh, like the night before. Oh yeah, we'll have a read-through in early June, of maybe the first two scripts, and we'll get them at, like, midnight the night before."

The ending of Succession season 3 was certainly a game changer, stripping Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman of their power at Waystar Royco, after they joined forces for a failed coup against their father.

Season 4 is definitely confirmed, and Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy, told British GQ in October that he thinks there are "possibly two more series" in Succession, adding: "Then I think we're done.

"But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel. I know they’ve got an endgame. They haven’t told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it’s just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series.”

