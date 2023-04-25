Following the death of their father and Waystar Royco leader Logan Roy (Brian Cox), siblings Kendall, Roman and Shiv travel abroad for a summit with tech mogul and prospective Waystar buyer Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) in the fifth episode of season 4.

While Matsson himself is Swedish, the retreat is held in Norway, which provides some breathtaking filming locations for the episode, including foggy mountains and lush forests.



“Norway is a glorious, natural setting,” Succession producer Scott Ferguson previously said of the decision to shoot in Norway.

Speaking to Variety, he continued: “It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realised Norway just has this exceptional landscape — like nowhere else in the world.”

So, where exactly did Succession season 4 film in Norway? RadioTimes.com has compiled the major Norwegian filming locations for Succession season 4 episode five.

Where is Succession filmed? All locations used in Norway

Juvet Landscape Hotel

Much of the action in season 4 episode 5 takes place at the Juvet Landscape Hotel, an award-winning hotel located between the UNESCO world heritage Geiranger Fjord and Trollstigen which offers guests epic viewers of the forest from its rooms.

“When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet we got really excited – like nowhere else in the world,” Ferguson previously told Variety.

The hotel served as the main setting in Alex Garland’s 2014 sci-fi film Ex Machina.

Romsdalen Gondola

The climax of the episode unfolds atop a mountain called Nesaksla, which can be accessed by the Romsdalen Gondola – an electric cable car that whizzes 708 metres up to the mountaintop.

Despite the arresting views, Succession star Kieran Culkin previously revealed he didn’t even notice the mountain's beautiful scenery until they had finished filming.

“I didn’t even like see (the mountain) until we finished shooting. I think it was because Roman was so hyper-focused on having to talk to this guy. The setting could have been anywhere. We could have been in a bathroom,” he revealed in HBO’s post-episode feature.

He continued: “When we were done we went down to the base and I went ‘Wait a minute, people were telling me how beautiful it was up there.’ So I took a stroll back up to the top of the mountain and went ‘oh wow, it’s really lovely up here. This is really great.'”

Eggen Restaurant

The meeting between Matsson and the Waystar Royco team to discuss their deal unfolds at the Eggen Restaurant at the top of Nesaksla mountain.

Atlantic Ocean Road

To visually establish that the plot has moved to Norway, Succession season 4 episode five treats fans to a stunning shot of Atlantic Ocean Road, a stunning highway of bridges snaking over small islands and villages on the rugged Norwegian coast, at the beginning of the instalment.

Atlantic Ocean Road can also be seen in a chase scene in No Time To Die.

Kjeragbolten

Filming for the episode also took place further south on Kjeragbolten, a mountain to the east of Stavanger known for its stunning waterfalls and a suspended stone.

