Succession star Brian Cox has revealed that he still hasn't watched the dramatic final episode.

The actor, who played Logan Roy on the HBO show up until his character was killed off in season 4 episode 3, appeared on this morning's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he was asked why he's yet to watch the series finale.

"I'm dead! Dead people don't watch things like that," he laughed.

"I've never liked watching myself for a start, and somehow or other, because of what happened to Logan, I've been disinclined to watch the rest."

Cox continued: "I knew how it was going to end because I knew that Logan had already set it up and so I gather that ultimately [in] the end Logan's won through, even though he's in the grave.

"But it's a strange situation. I don't cling onto things – when I'm over, it's over and I go on. And I find that with this show, which has been a great show – it has been one of the great shows of all time, especially for me – so I can't complain."

Succession's series finale aired last weekend and saw Tom Wambsgans named CEO, as Lukas Matsson's acquisition of Waystar Royco was approved by the board.

It meant that none of the Roy children ultimately ended up in the coveted position – a plot point that Cox fully agrees with.

"No, and they don't deserve to," he told Kuenssberg. "And I think that's the whole point of the show – the show's been heading that way."

Last month, Cox suggested that Logan had been written out of Succession "too early".

"I think maybe he could have died in about... I would have thought the fifth or sixth episode," he said. "That would have been appropriate."

While Logan only appeared in the series through old video footage after his shock death, the penultimate episode did include a surprise cameo from Cox's wife Nicole Ansari-Cox as one of the media mogul's former mistresses attending his funeral.

