He then joined her for an intimate birthday dinner and in The Ink Black Heart, the show's sixth season, we pick up with them during said dinner, which unfolded exactly as anticipated.

The conversation, which spanned both the light and the profound, flowed freely. From the outside looking in, they could have been a couple, such was their ease with one another.

But shortly after exiting the restaurant, the evening drew to an abrupt end.

While waiting for a taxi, Robin went to say something. But before she could finish her sentence, Strike leant in to kiss her, only for Robin to pull back.

In supremely awkward fashion, he then bundled her silently into a taxi.

"Night," he said curtly, before turning to walk in the opposite direction without looking back.

Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott and Tom Burke as Cormoran Strike in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

Both of them looked utterly crushed and unsure of themselves on entering such unfamiliar territory, so much so that neither of them could bring themselves to broach the subject, instead choosing to avoid one another – well, as much as is feasibly possible when you run a private detective agency together.

But why, after so much build up, did Robin reject Strike in what seemed to be the perfect moment?

While viewing a flat with one of her friends, she spoke candidly about what was rattling around inside her head when he made The (now cursed) Move.

"I just panicked," she said. "I kind of pulled away and I can still remember the look on his face. I just panicked."

After claiming she didn't know why she did what she did, Ilsa coaxed the truth out of her.

"Because I knew he'd regret it once he sobered up," she explained. "And I couldn't stand the idea of hearing him say it was a mistake. I just didn't want to hear him say he hadn't meant it."

Ilsa then seized the opportunity to ask a very important question.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger as Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in Strike: The Ink Black Heart. BBC

"So, what are you saying?" she asked. "Are you in love with him?"

Robin laughed, before taking a moment.

"I definitely don't want to be," she responded. "That would screw everything up. The agency means a lot to me, and I don't want to mess that up."

Contrary to what must have been running through Strike's head in that moment, Robin's feelings for him are not a figment of his imagination.

She cares, far more than she wished she did, which is exactly why she decided not to kiss him, once again leaving viewers bereft.

And so, TV's most frustrating will-they-won't-they rumbles on...

Strike seasons 1-6 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

