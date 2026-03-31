❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Stefan Golaszewski on Mum, Marriage and Babies: The Radio Times Writers’ Room
Golaszweski, best-known for his work on naturalistic BBC comedies and dramas, is the latest guest on our interview series looking at the art of screenwriting.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 10:18 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad