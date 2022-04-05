Squid Game creator gives update on when fans can expect season 2

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has spoken about his release date plans for the highly-anticipated season 2, revealing that he hopes to have the new episodes on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Since Squid Game arrived on Netflix last September, fans have been desperately waiting for news of season 2 – and while we finally have an update, we're unlikely to see the return of Seong Gi-hun anytime soon.

Speaking to Variety, Hwang said that he's returning to South Korea with plans to begin writing the second run of Squid Game, having penned his new film Killing Old People Club, which he promises to be "more violent than Squid Game".

The first season of Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it premiered last year, with the service saying that more than 142 million households streamed the South Korean survival drama in its first month.

Hwang announced just a month later that Squid Game would be returning for a second season, telling Associated Press at the time: "It's in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen."

Earlier this month, Huang said that he was still at the brainstorming stage of the process and teased that some popular characters who were killed off in season 1 may return, saying: "I'll try something to bring them back to season 2."

