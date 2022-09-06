Shetland's Abbie confronted by suspicious Martin in tense first look

The wildlife photographer has been staying at the guest house Abbie and missing person Connor's parents run in the Scottish isle, and in last week's episode, Connor's body was found. This makes him the latest victim of the season, joining his girlfriend Bryd and American tourist William Rodgers.

The bodies are piling up in Shetland , and it looks like Martin Otina could be behind the killings.

The same episode saw budding detectives Abbie and Clana steal an SD card from Martin's room. Though viewers don't know what was on it, Abbie pointed out: "It’s not wildlife, that’s for sure."

In the preview for Wednesday's episode, an encounter between Martin and Abbie sees the pair skirt around the issue, yet the atmosphere is clearly a tense one.

"Was it you who cleaned my room?" Martin asks Abbie in the kitchen. She denies twice, before Martin insists, "Thing is, I lost something. Maybe you took it by mistake."

But instead of repeating she doesn't know what he's talking about, Abbie tells him, "No, why would I do that?"

As the mystery behind Connor's disappearance/death continues to unravel, there's also plenty going on with the Shetland cast. Douglas Henshall's Jimmy Perez is set to leave at the end of the season, while Tosh (Alison O'Donnell) is grappling with the emotional aftermath of barely surviving an explosion.

Shetland season 7 continues on Wednesday 7th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

