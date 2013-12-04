Sherlock series 1 to 3 is being released as a limited edition collector’s box set on January 27 2014 – and there are only 3,000 up for grabs.

The individually numbered copies (exclusive to the BBC shop) are available on DVD (£62.99) or Blu Ray (£64.99) to pre-order now and include secret compartments which hide the disks, an episode script from series one written by co-creator Steven Moffat, a letter to the fans from one of the characters (fingers crossed it's Sherlock, eh?) as well as a Sherlock-themed black notepad.