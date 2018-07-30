During the teaser, the master criminal briefly appears to utter the ominous line: “Still miss me?”.

And that’s not all. The trailer for the escape room also features glimpses of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, Martin Freeman’s John Watson and Mark Gatiss’ Mycroft, who says: “Sherlock is absent. Where? Only he knows... Sign up to The Network. See if you have what it takes. You might even live to tell the tale.”

The cast have recorded special video and audio sequences for the escape room experience. So, what are you waiting for? The (escape room) game is afoot!

More like this

Advertisement

Find out more here.